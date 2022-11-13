South Florida hosts Stetson after Brown’s 27-point showing

Stetson Hatters (1-0) at South Florida Bulls (0-2) Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on the…

Stetson Hatters (1-0) at South Florida Bulls (0-2)

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on the South Florida Bulls after Luke Brown scored 27 points in Stetson’s 83-74 victory against the Florida State Seminoles.

South Florida finished 6-10 at home a season ago while going 8-23 overall. The Bulls averaged 57.5 points per game while shooting 37.4% from the field and 25.2% from 3-point distance last season.

Stetson went 4-11 on the road and 11-19 overall last season. The Hatters averaged 69.7 points per game while shooting 43.0% from the field and 35.0% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

