Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Home » College Basketball » San Jose State Spartans…

San Jose State Spartans and the Ball State Cardinals meet in Nassau, Bahamas

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Ball State Cardinals (4-2) vs. San Jose State Spartans (5-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ball State Cardinals and the San Jose State Spartans play at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Spartans have a 5-2 record in non-conference play. San Jose State ranks fourth in the MWC with 15.4 assists per game led by Omari Moore averaging 4.3.

The Cardinals have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. Ball State is second in the MAC scoring 79.5 points per game and is shooting 50.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is shooting 40.9% and averaging 13.1 points for the Spartans. Tibet Gorener is averaging 7.3 points for San Jose State.

Payton Sparks is averaging 15.7 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Cardinals. Jarron Coleman is averaging 13.5 points for Ball State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up