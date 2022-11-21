San Francisco Dons and the Northern Iowa Panthers meet in Kansas City, Missouri

Northern Iowa Panthers (1-1) vs. San Francisco Dons (4-0) Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 12:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San…

Northern Iowa Panthers (1-1) vs. San Francisco Dons (4-0)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Francisco -7; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Dons take on the Northern Iowa Panthers in Kansas City, Missouri.

San Francisco went 24-10 overall with a 14-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Dons averaged 77.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.8 last season.

Northern Iowa went 20-12 overall with a 6-8 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Panthers averaged 74.5 points per game last season, 29.5 in the paint, 14.2 off of turnovers and 7.5 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.