San Antonio leads CSU Fullerton against Pacific (CA) after 21-point showing

CSU Fullerton Titans (2-1) at Pacific (CA) Tigers (2-1) Stockton, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton faces…

CSU Fullerton Titans (2-1) at Pacific (CA) Tigers (2-1)

Stockton, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton faces the Pacific (CA) Tigers after Tory San Antonio scored 21 points in CSU Fullerton’s 94-85 overtime victory against the Vermont Catamounts.

Pacific (CA) finished 7-7 at home last season while going 8-22 overall. The Tigers averaged 11.3 assists per game on 23.6 made field goals last season.

CSU Fullerton went 21-11 overall with a 7-7 record on the road a season ago. The Titans averaged 70.0 points per game last season, 31.6 in the paint, 16.1 off of turnovers and 11.3 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.