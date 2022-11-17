RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage | Strikes on Ukraine spotlight energy woes | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Home » College Basketball » Saint Joseph's (PA) knocks…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) knocks off Albany (NY) 99-79

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 11:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Reynolds II scored 32 points to led Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) past Albany (N.Y.) 99-79 on Thursday night.

Reynolds also added six rebounds for the Hawks (2-1). Lynn Greer III scored 19 points while going 6 of 7 and 6 of 8 from the free throw line, and added seven assists. Charlie Brown was 6 of 17 shooting (3 for 10 from distance) to finish with 17 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Da’Kquan Davis led the way for the Great Danes (2-3) with 32 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up