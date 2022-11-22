Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Home » College Basketball » Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks and the South Florida Bulls square off

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

South Florida Bulls (0-5) vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (2-2)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks will square off against the South Florida Bulls at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) went 11-19 overall with a 6-6 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Hawks averaged 67.6 points per game last season, 27.9 in the paint, 9.3 off of turnovers and 7.6 on fast breaks.

South Florida went 8-23 overall with a 5-8 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Bulls averaged 10.9 assists per game on 21.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up