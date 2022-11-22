Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks and the South Florida Bulls square off

South Florida Bulls (0-5) vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (2-2) Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

South Florida Bulls (0-5) vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (2-2)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks will square off against the South Florida Bulls at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) went 11-19 overall with a 6-6 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Hawks averaged 67.6 points per game last season, 27.9 in the paint, 9.3 off of turnovers and 7.6 on fast breaks.

South Florida went 8-23 overall with a 5-8 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Bulls averaged 10.9 assists per game on 21.6 made field goals last season.

