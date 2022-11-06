Saint John’s (NY) hosts Merrimack in season opener

Merrimack Warriors at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm New York; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint John’s (NY)…

Merrimack Warriors at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm

New York; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint John’s (NY) -19.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm host the Merrimack Warriors in the season opener.

Saint John’s (NY) finished 18-15 overall last season while going 13-7 at home. The Red Storm shot 45.3% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range last season.

Merrimack went 15-16 overall last season while going 7-9 on the road. The Warriors averaged 59.5 points per game last season, 26.5 in the paint, 13.9 off of turnovers and 9.0 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.