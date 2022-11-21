Sacramento State Hornets take on the UC Davis Aggies, seek 4th straight victory

Sacramento State Hornets (3-1) vs. UC Davis Aggies (3-1) Davis, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State will…

Sacramento State Hornets (3-1) vs. UC Davis Aggies (3-1)

Davis, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Hornets take on UC Davis.

UC Davis finished 7-5 at home last season while going 13-11 overall. The Aggies averaged 67.8 points per game last season, 31.1 in the paint, 13.9 off of turnovers and 9.4 on fast breaks.

Sacramento State went 4-9 on the road and 11-18 overall last season. The Hornets averaged 13.7 points off of turnovers, 7.3 second chance points and 2.0 bench points last season.

