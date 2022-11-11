Rhode Island and Texas State square off for non-conference showdown

Texas State Bobcats (1-1) at Rhode Island Rams (0-1) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island…

Texas State Bobcats (1-1) at Rhode Island Rams (0-1)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island and Texas State face off in non-conference action.

Rhode Island finished 15-16 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Rams averaged 67.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.0 last season.

Texas State finished 21-8 overall with a 7-6 record on the road a season ago. The Bobcats averaged 70.4 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 37.3% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

