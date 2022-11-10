ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Reese sparks Maryland to 71-51 victory over Western Carolina

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 9:31 PM

Maryland forward Julian Reese works the floor against Ohio State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 75-60. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Sophomore Julian Reese finished with career highs of 19 points and 12 rebounds to power Maryland to a 71-51 victory over Western Carolina on Thursday night.

Reese sank 7 of 9 shots from the floor and all five of his free throws, picking up his first career double-double. The Terrapins improved to 2-0 under Kevin Willard, who was the head coach at Seton Hall from 2010-22.

Jahmir Young added 16 points for Maryland, while Hakim Hart scored 10. The Terrapins shot 44.3% overall but just 10.5% from 3-point range (2 of 19). The Terps had just 10 assists on 27 baskets.

Tyzhaun Claude topped the Catamounts (0-2) with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Western Carolina shot just 27% overall but made 7 of 28 from distance.

Maryland held Niagara without a 3-pointer in a season-opening 71-49 victory. Western Carolina didn’t surpass 50 points until Marcus Kell buried a 3 with 27 seconds left to play.

It was the first meeting between the two schools since 2005. Maryland is 3-0 all-time versus the Catamounts.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

