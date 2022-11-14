Queens visits La Salle after Brantley’s 22-point game

Queens Royals (2-0) at La Salle Explorers (1-1) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts the Queens…

Queens Royals (2-0) at La Salle Explorers (1-1)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts the Queens Royals after Khalil Brantley scored 22 points in La Salle’s 77-69 win over the Wagner Seahawks.

La Salle went 11-19 overall a season ago while going 8-8 at home. The Explorers allowed opponents to score 71.5 points per game and shoot 43.4% from the field last season.

Queens did not play Division I basketball during the 2021-22 season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

