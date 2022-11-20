HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » College Basketball » Providence takes home win…

Providence takes home win streak into matchup with Saint Louis

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saint Louis Billikens (3-1) vs. Providence Friars (3-1)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Friars take on Saint Louis.

Providence finished 27-6 overall last season while going 16-1 at home. The Friars averaged 11.4 points off of turnovers, 10.3 second chance points and 18.5 bench points last season.

Saint Louis finished 23-12 overall with a 5-6 record on the road last season. The Billikens shot 45.8% from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up