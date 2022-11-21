Portland to host women’s Final Four for 1st time in 2030

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Portland will host a women’s Final Four for the first time after the NCAA women’s basketball committee…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Portland will host a women’s Final Four for the first time after the NCAA women’s basketball committee chose the Oregon city for the 2030 national semifinals.

The other four cities selected for the Final Four from 2027 through 2031 all have hosted in the past. Columbus, Ohio, will hold it in 2027, Indianapolis in 2028, San Antonio in 2029 and Dallas in 2031, it was announced Monday.

Sacramento, California, and Tampa, Florida, were the other two finalists.

“The Women’s Final Four is the premier women’s basketball event in the country, and it’s exciting to see the unprecedented amount of interest from cities to host in the future,” said Lisa Peterson, chair of the committee and senior associate commissioner for sports management with the Pac-12 Conference. “The committee appreciates all the cities involved in the highly competitive bid process. When we crown a national champion in the selected cities, our student-athletes, coaches and fans will have enjoyed an amazing championship experience.”

Indianapolis and San Antonio have hosted the Final Four three times each. Columbus had the 2018 one. Dallas is hosting this season’s Final Four in April and had the 2017 national semis.

The NCAA women’s basketball committee announced last week that the women’s Final Four will continue to be played on the same weekend as the men’s national semifinals for the foreseeable future. An eight-month review of the women’s basketball championship included considering moving the semifinal and championship games to an alternate weekend from the men’s Final Four.

The women’s tournament changed its regional format for this season’s tournament with two sites — Seattle and Greenville, South Carolina — hosting the rounds of 16 and eight.

Cleveland will host the Final Four in 2024 with Tampa and Phoenix rounding out the cities before Columbus.

