Picarelli leads UMBC against UNC Greensboro after 21-point outing

UMBC Retrievers (3-2) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-2) Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMBC takes on…

UMBC Retrievers (3-2) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-2)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC takes on the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Matteo Picarelli scored 21 points in UMBC’s 78-76 win against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

UNC Greensboro went 17-15 overall last season while going 9-5 at home. The Spartans allowed opponents to score 65.0 points per game and shoot 41.9% from the field last season.

UMBC finished 18-14 overall with a 6-10 record on the road a season ago. The Retrievers averaged 73.7 points per game last season, 13.7 from the free throw line and 27.6 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.