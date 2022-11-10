Phelps leads SMU against No. 24 Dayton after 28-point game

SMU Mustangs (1-0) at Dayton Flyers (1-0) Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU visits the No. 24…

SMU Mustangs (1-0) at Dayton Flyers (1-0)

Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU visits the No. 24 Dayton Flyers after Zhruic Phelps scored 28 points in SMU’s 77-60 win against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

Dayton finished 24-11 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Flyers allowed opponents to score 61.2 points per game and shoot 41.0% from the field last season.

SMU went 24-9 overall with a 6-5 record on the road a season ago. The Mustangs averaged 73.8 points per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.