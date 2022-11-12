ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Pennsylvania hosts Towson after Timberlake’s 27-point outing

The Associated Press

November 12, 2022, 2:22 AM

Towson Tigers (2-0) at Pennsylvania Quakers (0-2)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits the Pennsylvania Quakers after Nicolas Timberlake scored 27 points in Towson’s 67-55 win over the UMass Minutemen.

Pennsylvania went 6-3 at home a season ago while going 12-16 overall. The Quakers averaged 72.0 points per game last season, 33.6 in the paint, 12.3 off of turnovers and 6.0 on fast breaks.

Towson finished 11-5 on the road and 25-9 overall last season. The Tigers averaged 15.5 points off of turnovers, 12.8 second chance points and 5.9 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

