Notre Dame takes on Youngstown State after Laszewski’s 28-point showing

Youngstown State Penguins (2-0) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0)

South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts the Youngstown State Penguins after Nate Laszewski scored 28 points in Notre Dame’s 79-76 win against the Radford Highlanders.

Notre Dame went 24-11 overall a season ago while going 14-1 at home. The Fighting Irish averaged 14.0 assists per game on 26.1 made field goals last season.

Youngstown State finished 12-9 in Horizon action and 6-8 on the road last season. The Penguins averaged 5.4 steals, 2.6 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.

