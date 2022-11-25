Northern Colorado Bears and the North Dakota State Bison meet in Albuquerque, New Mexico

North Dakota State Bison (1-4) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (1-4) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

North Dakota State Bison (1-4) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (1-4)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Colorado -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: The North Dakota State Bison and the Northern Colorado Bears square off in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Bears are 1-4 in non-conference play. Northern Colorado gives up 81.0 points and has been outscored by 17.8 points per game.

The Bison are 1-4 in non-conference play. North Dakota State is second in the Summit with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Andrew Morgan averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Knecht is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Bears. Daylen Kountz is averaging 14.6 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 31.4% for Northern Colorado.

Tajavis Miller averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Morgan is averaging 13.2 points and 8.2 rebounds for North Dakota State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.