North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks to visit Elon Phoenix Thursday

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (1-2) at Elon Phoenix (1-2)

Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Elon Phoenix play the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

Elon finished 10-22 overall with a 7-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Phoenix averaged 4.6 steals, 2.4 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

North Dakota went 2-16 in Summit games and 1-13 on the road a season ago. The Fightin’ Hawks averaged 12.0 assists per game on 23.8 made field goals last season.

