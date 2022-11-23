Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » North Alabama faces UCSB…

North Alabama faces UCSB after Ortiz’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

North Alabama Lions (4-1) at UCSB Gauchos (3-1)

Santa Barbara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSB -16.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama visits the UCSB Gauchos after Daniel Ortiz scored 23 points in North Alabama’s 75-74 victory against the Hampton Pirates.

UCSB finished 17-11 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Gauchos averaged 15.1 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

North Alabama went 9-21 overall with a 3-12 record on the road last season. The Lions shot 39.5% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up