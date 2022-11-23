North Alabama faces UCSB after Ortiz’s 23-point game

North Alabama Lions (4-1) at UCSB Gauchos (3-1) Santa Barbara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSB -16.5;…

North Alabama Lions (4-1) at UCSB Gauchos (3-1)

Santa Barbara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSB -16.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama visits the UCSB Gauchos after Daniel Ortiz scored 23 points in North Alabama’s 75-74 victory against the Hampton Pirates.

UCSB finished 17-11 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Gauchos averaged 15.1 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

North Alabama went 9-21 overall with a 3-12 record on the road last season. The Lions shot 39.5% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.