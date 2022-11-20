HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
No. 7 Duke plays Bellarmine, seeks 4th straight home win

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Bellarmine Knights (2-2) at Duke Blue Devils (3-1)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke hosts Bellarmine trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

Duke went 32-7 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Blue Devils averaged 80.1 points per game while shooting 49.1% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

Bellarmine went 11-5 in ASUN play and 8-8 on the road a season ago. The Knights averaged 14.5 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

