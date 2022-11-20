No. 25 UConn hosts Delaware State after Sanogo’s 24-point game

Delaware State Hornets (1-3) at UConn Huskies (4-0) Storrs, Connecticut; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -34; over/under…

Delaware State Hornets (1-3) at UConn Huskies (4-0)

Storrs, Connecticut; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -34; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 UConn faces the Delaware State Hornets after Adama Sanogo scored 24 points in UConn’s 86-50 victory against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

UConn finished 23-10 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Huskies averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 13.7 second chance points and 18.2 bench points last season.

Delaware State went 2-26 overall with a 0-13 record on the road last season. The Hornets averaged 9.7 assists per game on 22.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

