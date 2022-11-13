No. 18 Virginia and Northern Iowa square off in non-conference matchup

Northern Iowa Panthers (1-1) at Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 18 Virginia…

Northern Iowa Panthers (1-1) at Virginia Cavaliers (2-0)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 18 Virginia Cavaliers host the Northern Iowa Panthers in out-of-conference action.

Virginia went 11-7 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Cavaliers averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 9.2 second chance points and 12.9 bench points last season.

Northern Iowa went 20-12 overall last season while going 9-5 on the road. The Panthers averaged 74.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.0 last season.

