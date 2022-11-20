No. 10 Creighton Bluejays play the No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0) vs. Creighton Bluejays (4-0) Omaha, Nebraska; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 10…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0) vs. Creighton Bluejays (4-0)

Omaha, Nebraska; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 10 Creighton Bluejays take on the No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Creighton finished 23-12 overall a season ago while going 11-4 at home. The Bluejays averaged 5.5 steals, 4.3 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.

Texas Tech went 12-6 in Big 12 play and 3-7 on the road a season ago. The Red Raiders averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 13.6 on free throws and 18.3 from beyond the arc.

