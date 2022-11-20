HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
No. 10 Creighton Bluejays play the No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0) vs. Creighton Bluejays (4-0)

Omaha, Nebraska; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 10 Creighton Bluejays take on the No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Creighton finished 23-12 overall a season ago while going 11-4 at home. The Bluejays averaged 5.5 steals, 4.3 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.

Texas Tech went 12-6 in Big 12 play and 3-7 on the road a season ago. The Red Raiders averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 13.6 on free throws and 18.3 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

