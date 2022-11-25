Navy hosts Mount St. Mary’s after Benigni’s 23-point game

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (3-3) at Navy Midshipmen (4-1) Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts the…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (3-3) at Navy Midshipmen (4-1)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Austin Benigni scored 23 points in Navy’s 80-67 victory over the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Midshipmen are 3-0 on their home court. Navy is ninth in college basketball shooting 42.6% from deep, led by Daniel Deaver shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.

The Mountaineers are 2-3 on the road. Mount St. Mary’s ranks sixth in the MAAC with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Malik Jefferson averaging 9.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Nelson is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, while averaging 14 points and 1.8 steals. Sean Yoder is shooting 45.2% and averaging 11.2 points for Navy.

Jalen Benjamin is averaging 18.8 points and six assists for the Mountaineers. Dakota Leffew is averaging 13.8 points for Mount St. Mary’s.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

