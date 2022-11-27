Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Home » College Basketball » Murray nets 18, Saint…

Murray nets 18, Saint Peter’s tops Fairleigh Dickinson 77-63

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 5:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jaylen Murray scored 18 points as Saint Peter’s beat Fairleigh Dickinson 77-63 on Sunday.

Murray shot 4 for 8 from beyond the arc and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Peacocks (4-2). Latrell Reid scored 11 points and added six rebounds and eight assists. Isiah Dasher finished 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Knights (3-5) were led by Heru Bligen, who posted 16 points. Grant Singleton added 14 points for Fairleigh Dickinson. Demetre Roberts also had 13 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up