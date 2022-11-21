Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers to visit Pacific (CA) Tigers Tuesday

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (2-3) at Pacific (CA) Tigers (2-2) Stockton, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Pacific…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (2-3) at Pacific (CA) Tigers (2-2)

Stockton, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pacific (CA) Tigers host the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

Pacific (CA) went 8-22 overall last season while going 7-7 at home. The Tigers averaged 11.3 assists per game on 23.6 made field goals last season.

Mount St. Mary’s went 9-7 in MAAC action and 6-11 on the road last season. The Mountaineers averaged 5.7 steals, 4.0 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

