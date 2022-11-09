ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Moore scores 18 to help Missouri St. beat Missouri S&T 82-47

The Associated Press

November 9, 2022, 11:35 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Chance Moore scored 18 points as Missouri State beat Missouri Science & Technology 82-47 on Wednesday night.

Moore had six rebounds for the Bears (1-0). Alston Mason shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Jonathan Mogbo recorded 11 points and shot 5 of 5 from the field.

Ikenna Okeke finished with 14 points for the Miners (0-1). Andrew Young added 14 points and two blocks for Missouri S&T. In addition, Ryan Parker finished with five points.

NEXT UP

Missouri State visits BYU in its next matchup on November 16.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

