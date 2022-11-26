Missouri State faces Ball State in Nassau, Bahamas

Ball State Cardinals (3-2) vs. Missouri State Bears (2-2) Nassau, Bahamas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Missouri State…

Ball State Cardinals (3-2) vs. Missouri State Bears (2-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Missouri State Bears will play the Ball State Cardinals at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

Missouri State finished 23-11 overall with a 10-6 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Bears averaged 5.3 steals, 3.3 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

Ball State went 14-17 overall with a 5-7 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Cardinals averaged 74.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.8 last season.

