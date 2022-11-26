Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Missouri State faces Ball State in Nassau, Bahamas

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 2:42 AM

Ball State Cardinals (3-2) vs. Missouri State Bears (2-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Missouri State Bears will play the Ball State Cardinals at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

Missouri State finished 23-11 overall with a 10-6 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Bears averaged 5.3 steals, 3.3 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

Ball State went 14-17 overall with a 5-7 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Cardinals averaged 74.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.8 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

