Marist Red Foxes to host Princeton Tigers Saturday

Princeton Tigers (1-2) at Marist Red Foxes (1-2)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marist -7; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The Marist Red Foxes host the Princeton Tigers.

Marist finished 14-16 overall a season ago while going 7-6 at home. The Red Foxes gave up 68.2 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

Princeton finished 23-7 overall a season ago while going 8-4 on the road. The Tigers shot 48.8% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

