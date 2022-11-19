HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Marist Red Foxes to host Princeton Tigers Saturday

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Princeton Tigers (1-2) at Marist Red Foxes (1-2)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marist -7; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The Marist Red Foxes host the Princeton Tigers.

Marist finished 14-16 overall a season ago while going 7-6 at home. The Red Foxes gave up 68.2 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

Princeton finished 23-7 overall a season ago while going 8-4 on the road. The Tigers shot 48.8% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

