LSU plays Illinois State in George Town, Cayman Islands

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 12:02 PM

Illinois State Redbirds (2-2) vs. LSU Tigers (3-0)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LSU -14.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: The LSU Tigers will square off against the Illinois State Redbirds at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

LSU went 22-12 overall with a 13-3 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 72.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.4 last season.

Illinois State went 13-20 overall with an 8-7 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Redbirds averaged 12.2 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

