Lampkin leads balanced TCU past Providence 75-62

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Eddie Lampkin scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds TCU pulled away from Providence for…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Eddie Lampkin scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds TCU pulled away from Providence for a 75-62 win in the Big East-Big 12 Battle on Wednesday night.

The Horned Frogs (6-1) put six players in double figures, including Damion Baugh, who made his season debut with 10 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Baugh had to serve a six-game suspension for signing with an NBA certified agent after last season.

Mike Miles had four points as five players scored in a 12-0 run that gave TCU a 49-34 lead barely five minutes into the second half. The game stayed in double figures until Jayden Pierre hit a 3-pointer after two Bryce Hopkins baskets pulled the Friars within 71-62 with 1:39 to play.

Hopkins and Devin Carter both scored 17 points for the Friars (5-3) and Pierre had 13.

A transfer from Memphis, Baugh started 30 of his 31 games last season while averaging 10.6 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Frogs. His 4.5 assists per game were fourth in the Big 12.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.