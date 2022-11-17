RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | Who's responsible for missile strike? | NATO says missile strike wasn't a Russian attack | G-20 leaders end summit condemning Russia | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Home » College Basketball » Kirby scores 16 as…

Kirby scores 16 as Portland St. defeats Evergreen St. 113-40

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 1:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Isiah Kirby’s 16 points helped Portland State defeat Evergreen State 113-40 on Wednesday.

Kirby also added seven rebounds for the Vikings (1-2). Jorell Saterfield scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds. Cameron Parker recorded 15 points and was 6-of-8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance).

Jayden Upshaw finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Geoducks (0-3). Lane Kennedy added 10 points and six steals for Evergreen State. Caleb Washington also had six points.

NEXT UP

Portland State visits Oregon State in its next matchup on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up