Kennesaw State Owls to take on the SE Louisiana Lions on the road

Kennesaw State Owls (2-1) vs. SE Louisiana Lions (2-1)

Hammond, Louisiana; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The SE Louisiana Lions host the Kennesaw State Owls.

SE Louisiana went 10-2 at home last season while going 19-15 overall. The Lions averaged 78.8 points per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point distance last season.

Kennesaw State went 13-18 overall a season ago while going 3-12 on the road. The Owls averaged 74.8 points per game last season, 11.6 from the free throw line and 24.9 from deep.

