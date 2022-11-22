Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Kancleris leads CS Bakersfield over Texas A&M-CC 73-63

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 9:07 PM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Modestas Kancleris finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds to power Cal State Bakersfield to a 73-63 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday night.

Kancleris added five assists and four blocks for the Roadrunners (3-1). Kaleb Higgins scored 12 points with seven assists. Antavion Collum had 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

The Islanders (3-2) were led in scoring by Terrion Murdix, who finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Trey Tennyson added 12 points for Texas A&M-CC. De’Lazarus Keys also had 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

