James Madison visits Howard after Morse’s 22-point game

James Madison Dukes (3-0) at Howard Bison (2-2)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison visits the Howard Bison after Vado Morse scored 22 points in James Madison’s 97-62 victory over the Buffalo Bulls.

Howard went 16-13 overall with an 8-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bison shot 44.0% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.

James Madison went 6-12 in Sun Belt play and 5-6 on the road last season. The Dukes shot 46.3% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

