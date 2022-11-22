Indiana State Sycamores and the UMKC Kangaroos meet

UMKC Kangaroos (2-4) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (4-0) Estero, Florida; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana State Sycamores…

UMKC Kangaroos (2-4) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (4-0)

Estero, Florida; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana State Sycamores play the UMKC Kangaroos in Estero, Florida.

Indiana State finished 11-20 overall with a 7-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Sycamores shot 44.1% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

UMKC finished 19-12 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Kangaroos averaged 74.5 points per game while shooting 47.8% from the field and 36.6% from behind the arc last season.

