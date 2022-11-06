Holy Cross hosts Siena in season opener

Siena Saints at Holy Cross Crusaders Worcester, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Holy Cross -1.5; over/under is…

Siena Saints at Holy Cross Crusaders

Worcester, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Holy Cross -1.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: The Holy Cross Crusaders host the Siena Saints for the season opener.

Holy Cross finished 9-22 overall last season while going 5-9 at home. The Crusaders averaged 65.2 points per game last season, 30.1 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 7.1 on fast breaks.

Siena went 7-8 on the road and 15-14 overall a season ago. The Saints averaged 11.5 points off of turnovers, 8.0 second chance points and 1.8 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

