Haynes leads East Tennessee State against Little Rock after 23-point game

The Associated Press

November 16, 2022, 2:22 AM

Little Rock Trojans (1-2) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-1)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State faces the Little Rock Trojans after Jalen Haynes scored 23 points in East Tennessee State’s 81-77 loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

East Tennessee State finished 15-17 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Buccaneers averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 10.0 on free throws and 26.4 from deep.

Little Rock went 9-19 overall last season while going 1-10 on the road. The Trojans averaged 66.7 points per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

