Hampton Pirates to face the James Madison Dukes Wednesday

The Associated Press

November 8, 2022, 2:22 AM

Hampton Pirates at James Madison Dukes

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The James Madison Dukes host the Hampton Pirates.

James Madison went 15-14 overall a season ago while going 9-6 at home. The Dukes shot 46.3% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

Hampton went 5-11 in CAA play and 2-12 on the road last season. The Pirates averaged 4.8 steals, 3.9 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

