Hall, Michigan State beat No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 in 2OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbounds plays, and Michigan State outlasted No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 in double overtime on Tuesday night after Oscar Tshiebwe concluded his strong season debut by fouling out.

Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year, had 22 points and 18 rebounds for the Wildcats (2-1) before picking up his fifth foul late in the first overtime.

Michigan State (2-1), coming off a one-point loss to No. 2 Gonzaga on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln, appeared headed for another tough nonconference defeat in this Champions Classic matchup. But the Spartans tied the game in the final seconds of regulation and overtime thanks to Hall, who finished with 20 points.

Joey Hauser scored 23 points and Mady Sissoko had a career-high 16 points with eight rebounds for the Spartans, who spent most of the second half playing catch-up. But with Tshiebwe on the bench, Michigan State closed out the game by outscoring Kentucky 13-1. Sissoko gave the Spartans the lead with an alley-oop slam and had another dunk in the final minute.

NO. 1 NORTH CAROLINA 72, GARDNER-WEBB 66

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 20 points and Pete Nance added 18 as North Carolina fended off Gardner-Webb.

RJ Davis scored on consecutive possessions down the stretch and finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Tar Heels (3-0). Armando Bacot added 10 points.

Anthony Selden scored 21 points, Julien Soumaoro had 17 points and Kareem Reid added 10 points for Gardner-Webb (0-3), which faced a top-ranked team for the first time.

After trailing by 16 points in the second half, the Runnin’ Bulldogs got within five in the final two minutes.

NO. 13 AUBURN 89, WINTHROP 65

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome had 18 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead Auburn past Winthrop.

Broome took over the game four days after failing to make a basket against South Florida, helping the Tigers (3-0) put together a dominant stretch after leading the Eagles (2-2) by just 11 early in the second half.

Wendell Green Jr. scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half for Auburn.

Kelton Talford had 16 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for the Eagles. Toneari Lane made three 3-pointers and scored 18.

NO. 25 UCONN 84, BUFFALO 64

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tristen Newton had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to lead UConn past Buffalo.

Newton is a senior transfer from East Carolina. Joey Calcaterra came off the bench to score 15 points and Nahiem Alleyne added 12 for the Huskies (3-0).

Armoni Foster led the Bulls (1-2) with 11 points.

Preseason Big East Player of the Year Adama Sanogo got into foul trouble and finished with a season-low 11 points for UConn.

