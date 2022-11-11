Green Bay visits Georgetown following Spears’ 28-point performance

Green Bay Phoenix (0-1) at Georgetown Hoyas (1-0) Washington; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays the Green Bay…

Green Bay Phoenix (0-1) at Georgetown Hoyas (1-0)

Washington; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays the Green Bay Phoenix after Amir “Primo” Spears scored 28 points in Georgetown’s 99-89 overtime win over the Coppin State Eagles.

Georgetown finished 6-11 at home last season while going 6-25 overall. The Hoyas averaged 7.2 steals, 3.8 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

Green Bay finished 5-25 overall with a 1-14 record on the road a season ago. The Phoenix shot 41.9% from the field and 28.2% from 3-point range last season.

