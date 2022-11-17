Grand Canyon hosts Grambling following Cowart’s 20-point game

Grambling Tigers (2-0) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-1) Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grambling faces the Grand Canyon…

Grambling Tigers (2-0) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-1)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling faces the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Shawndarius Cowart scored 20 points in Grambling’s 83-74 victory against the Colorado Buffaloes.

Grand Canyon went 23-8 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Antelopes averaged 71.1 points per game last season, 28.2 in the paint, 14.6 off of turnovers and 8.5 on fast breaks.

Grambling finished 12-20 overall last season while going 4-14 on the road. The Tigers gave up 71.0 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

