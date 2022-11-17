RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | Russian missile hits Ukraine’s Odesa region | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | G-20 leaders condemns Russia | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Home » College Basketball » Grand Canyon hosts Grambling…

Grand Canyon hosts Grambling following Cowart’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Grambling Tigers (2-0) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-1)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling faces the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Shawndarius Cowart scored 20 points in Grambling’s 83-74 victory against the Colorado Buffaloes.

Grand Canyon went 23-8 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Antelopes averaged 71.1 points per game last season, 28.2 in the paint, 14.6 off of turnovers and 8.5 on fast breaks.

Grambling finished 12-20 overall last season while going 4-14 on the road. The Tigers gave up 71.0 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up