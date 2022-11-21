Goodwin leads Notre Dame against Bowling Green after 24-point outing

Bowling Green Falcons (2-2) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Notre…

Bowling Green Falcons (2-2) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0)

South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts the Bowling Green Falcons after Dane Goodwin scored 24 points in Notre Dame’s 66-65 win over the Lipscomb Bisons.

Notre Dame finished 14-1 at home last season while going 24-11 overall. The Fighting Irish averaged 14.0 assists per game on 26.1 made field goals last season.

Bowling Green finished 3-10 on the road and 13-18 overall a season ago. The Falcons averaged 80.3 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 34.0% from behind the arc last season.

