Gooden has 27 as Utah Tech defeats Idaho 81-71

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 7:42 PM

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Cameron Gooden had 27 points in Utah Tech’s 81-71 win over Idaho on Saturday night.

Gooden added five rebounds for the Trailblazers (2-3). Isaiah Pope scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Tanner Christensen went 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Isaac Jones led the way for the Vandals (1-4) with 25 points, six rebounds and two steals. Idaho also got 16 points and six assists from Divant’e Moffitt. In addition, Rashad Smith had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

