Gonzaga opens season at home against North Florida

North Florida Ospreys at Gonzaga Bulldogs

Spokane, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -28; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: The Gonzaga Bulldogs host the North Florida Ospreys in the season opener.

Gonzaga finished 16-0 at home last season while going 28-4 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 18.0 assists per game on 32.7 made field goals last season.

North Florida went 11-20 overall with a 4-15 record on the road last season. The Ospreys shot 41.6% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.