ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Germany's 14 lead UTSA…

Germany’s 14 lead UTSA over Saint Mary’s (TX) 66-59

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 11:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jacob Germany scored 14 points as UTSA beat Saint Mary’s (TX) 66-59 on Monday night.

Germany was 6 of 11 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Roadrunners (2-1). John Buggs III shot 5 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Aleu Aleu shot 3 for 5, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with seven points.

The Rattlers (0-1) were led by Emmanuel Ewuzie, who recorded 14 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Ryan Leonard added 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Saint Mary’s (TX). In addition, Tyler Caron finished with nine points and two steals.

NEXT UP

UTSA hosts Texas State in its next matchup on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up