Georgetown hosts American following Wahab’s 23-point game

American Eagles (2-2) at Georgetown Hoyas (3-2) Washington; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts the American Eagles after…

American Eagles (2-2) at Georgetown Hoyas (3-2)

Washington; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts the American Eagles after Qudus Wahab scored 23 points in Georgetown’s 69-62 victory over the La Salle Explorers.

Georgetown went 6-25 overall last season while going 6-11 at home. The Hoyas averaged 70.7 points per game last season, 13.4 on free throws and 22.8 from beyond the arc.

American went 10-22 overall last season while going 4-16 on the road. The Eagles averaged 6.5 steals, 3.1 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

