Franklin scores 18, South Alabama beats Mobile 97-59

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jamar Franklin had 18 points in South Alabama’s 97-59 win against Mobile on Wednesday night.

Franklin was 7-of-10 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) for the Jaguars (1-0). Kevin Samuel scored 16 points while shooting 8 of 12 from the field, and added 12 rebounds and three blocks. Greg Parham shot 6 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Ezra McKenna led the way for the Rams (0-1) with 13 points. Logan Foutz added 12 points for Mobile. Damariee Jones also had 10 points, four assists and two steals.

NEXT UP

South Alabama plays Friday against New Mexico on the road, while Mobile visits Southern Miss on Sunday.

