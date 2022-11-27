Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Fields’ 21 lead Fairfield past Evansville 63-56

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 11:29 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Caleb Fields’ 21 points helped Fairfield defeat Evansville 63-56 on Sunday night at the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic.

Fields shot 5 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 from the free throw line for the Stags (2-5). Allan Jeanne-Rose scored 12 points while going 4 of 7 and 4 of 6 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. TJ Long recorded 12 points and shot 3 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line.

Kenny Strawbridge led the Purple Aces (2-6) in scoring, finishing with 25 points. Yacine Toumi added 13 points for Evansville. Gabe Spinelli also put up six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

